 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

India must drive global efforts for a green hydrogen economy during its G20 presidency

Pawan Mulukutla & Anuraag Nallapaneni
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST

To accelerate the development of green hydrogen technologies, India can facilitate and lead international collaborations that can leverage multilateral/stakeholder engagements to advance ecosystem development

A standardised framework for defining green hydrogen and its derivatives will facilitate targeted policy interventions and provide clarity and confidence to investors, customers and suppliers.

The second Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting of the G20 concluded recently in Gandhinagar – effectively showcasing India as an emerging energy transition powerhouse. The creation of a green hydrogen economy is one of the key areas of deliberation under India’s G20 Presidency. The needle is moving swiftly on the creation of a robust green hydrogen economy, given its critical role in improving our energy security and diversification. But where and how do we start?

Define It To Scale It

Currently, we have no accepted definition or classification of green hydrogen even amongst the G20 nations. India’s G20 presidency is a great opportunity to mobilise member nations to work towards a globally acceptable standard and certification process. A standard framework for classifying green hydrogen and its derivatives can establish common criteria and provide a clear understanding of what green hydrogen and its derivatives are, which can then enable the development of a transparent, robust, and global marketplace. A standardised framework for defining green hydrogen and its derivatives will facilitate targeted policy interventions and provide clarity and confidence to investors, customers and suppliers.

While there are various established frameworks for defining green hydrogen and its derivatives, the G20 is yet to adopt a dedicated framework for furthering a green hydrogen economy. We must leverage the ongoing green hydrogen work in member nations and collectively develop a synchronised framework for a green hydrogen standard. Drawing from the expertise and learnings of member nations, the framework must underline the various criteria for sustainable green hydrogen production that minimises emissions and other adverse environmental impacts. The framework should clearly list out the specifics of production processes like electrolysis, bioconversion and usage of renewable energy sources (wind, solar, geothermal, or hydropower). This would make the entire certification process transparent, enabling easy and traceable reporting, thus boosting trade.