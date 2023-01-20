 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India’s judges could suffer the same fate as Israel’s

Mihir Sharma
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Both courts have enshrined progressive judicial activism as a guiding principle. They have also embraced the judicialisation of political conflicts by issuing judgments on issues such as the validity of religious conversions or of religious diets

Legal scholars have long argued that the supreme courts in Israel and India have much in common. Indians watching what’s happening to Israel’s top court right now have reason to worry something similar could happen here.

Justices in both countries operate in strangely similar circumstances. They both have to address societies that are sharply divided socially and politically. Perhaps as a consequence, both supreme courts have taken on unusually broad constitutional functions. As one scholar delicately put it, they have “displayed amazing ingenuity in interpreting their constitutional” powers.

Both courts have enshrined progressive judicial activism as a guiding principle. Together with the supreme court of South Africa, they have pioneered the idea that any individual has legal standing to petition the judicial system about a violation of the rule of law in the broadest possible sense.

As a consequence, the courts in India and Israel have effectively held the executive to account — or, depending on your perspective, meddled excessively in the executive’s domain. Both courts have also embraced the judicialisation of political conflicts — including religiously charged disagreements — by issuing judgments on such issues as the validity of religious conversions or of religious diets.

It is as a check on the legislature, however, that the high courts are most troublesome to the right-wing populists that have come to dominate democratic politics in both Israel and India. The Supreme Court of India declared half a century ago that the country’s constitution had a “basic structure” which even parliament could not amend. What particularly infuriated some politicians was that the court didn’t spell out precisely which elements of the constitution made up this “basic structure,” yet was sure of its ability to identify them from time to time. (As another leading jurist famously declared in a somewhat different context, “I know it when I see it.”)

Meanwhile, Israel has a set of “Basic Laws” instead of a formal constitution. Judicial review of legislation passed by the Knesset that conflicts with the Basic Laws has become a flashpoint between left and right.