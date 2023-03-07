India isn’t immune to the stagflation that felled its neighbors

Like all emerging markets that rely upon the rest of the world for commodities and capital, India has spent the last two years battling the twin challenges posed by more expensive raw materials and a stronger dollar.

In the past, trouble would come individually — not as a pair. When food, fuel and fertiliser skyrocketed between 2002 and 2008, the US currency was cheap and abundant. When the greenback surged between 2011 and 2020, basic ingredients became less costly. Their movement in the opposite direction tended to offset the overall negative impact on output and prices. But when the two soared in tandem in 2021 and 2022, stagflation risks increased in commodity-importing developing economies, new research by the Bank for International Settlements has shown.

Luckily for India, a part of this two-year period coincided with a post-COVID-19 reopening. Self-sufficiency in food production, a sizeable foreign-exchange war chest and a vast software exports industry helped cushion the commodity and hard-currency shortages that, in various degrees, hobbled the region’s frontier markets: Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The pent-up demand of the urban professional class helped sustain growth — until the expansion in gross domestic product slowed to 4.4 percent in the December quarter with private consumption increasing by just 2.1 percent from a year earlier, down from 8.8 percent in the previous three months. Such a sharp deceleration in spending around major Hindu festivals is worrying. With investments also starting to slow from the high growth witnessed earlier during this fiscal year, the outlook for domestic demand has turned weak.

