India is seizing the moment with a novel approach to diplomacy

Indian politicians and bureaucrats love overseas junkets to see first-hand successful examples of development and socio-economic projects that can be imported or replicated at home. In such a backdrop, having 118 heads of Indian foreign missions visit 112 aspirational districts to familiarise themselves with flagship schemes of the Government of India is novel indeed.

These were not educational trips for school and college students. It is apparent that there was astute thinking behind this exercise. The visiting delegates were expected to check ground status of these districts that were identified as backward some years ago by the NITI Aayog, and specific interventions were undertaken to uplift them. Unlike their IAS counterparts, Indian Foreign Service officers do not ordinarily get the opportunity to travel inside the country on work. Their focus is, by the definition, outwards. Yet, their job is to represent India to the world at large. In doing so, they are largely dependent on government handouts and news reports circulated by the ministry. These inputs can hardly inspire the confidence to market India with conviction to foreign governments and potential investors.

At a superficial level this might seem elementary. It may be tempting to give the current government and the foreign office leadership credit for an idea that was overlooked by previous dispensations. However, that would be a simplistic view. As they say, there is a time for everything. A new initiative cannot be planned unless the surrounding circumstances are supportive. To be effective it also has to fit into the larger scheme of things. This is where the Narendra Modi government scores over its predecessors.

It moves with an integrated approach in which the sum of the parts delivers a bigger bang than the original concept could have in isolation. The best example of that is the digital strategy of the government in bundling the services of the Jan Dhan Yojana, Aadhar and Mobile (JAM) to create a huge impact. The benefits of this model could not have been better demonstrated than during the pandemic. Going forward the government will be adding the layers of digital and physical connectivity to it with Bharat-Net, 5G, and GATI-Shakti to create a powerful last mile delivery system. The role of NITI Aayog in this transformative mission is under-appreciated. Imprints of the same approach are also visible in this excursion of the diplomats.

As the marketing adage goes, you can market something only if you have a product. Thus, to showcase one must have something to show. It is precisely why such an exercise would not have been useful in the past. Taking senior IFS cadre to the field indicates that some visible progress has been achieved and, more importantly, the ‘proof of concept’ has been established. Since these districts are in the home-state of the officers, they are likely to trigger a sense of ownership that would, in turn, generate a sense of pride and passion to propagate the message. Take for instance, the policy of ‘one-district, one product’ is a powerful one that is likely to resonate with these high achievers from the states to feel motivated to position their state as an investment destination among a target set. ‘Focus and Measure’ is another contribution of the NITI Aayog that is likely to pay rich dividends in the coming years.

The larger scheme of things is to spread the ‘India Story’ at an opportune time when the world is looking for bright spots in an otherwise bleak horizon. Contrary to compulsive critics at home and professional propagandists overseas, there is increasing acceptance of the role India is destined to play in the global stage in coming years. Even Modi’s detractors have begun to admit that despite all the faults they see in the current regime, there is no stopping India whose time has come. We, therefore, need to seize the moment by changing the negative narrative that is being continuously fuelled by vested interests abroad. There is no better way of doing that than highlighting economic opportunities. This is something the current government tends to get as is evident in some deceptively tiny interventions.

While on the one hand the government must be given credit for many out-of-the-box thinking, follow through remains its Achilles’ heels. Add to that the famed bureaucratic lethargy of our foreign missions. Hopefully, conferences like the one taking place in Kevadia, Gujarat now will act as catalysts for reimagining (Indian) as envisaged.

Nearing the end of his second term, Modi is likely to devote significant energy towards securing India’s place in the changing global order. This is already evident in many engagements such as the recent SCO Summit. With a career diplomat, S Jaishankar, as comrade in arms, one can expect a change in the trajectory in trade-diplomacy in the coming months.