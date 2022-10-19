HomeNewsOpinion

India has miles to go in fighting malnutrition  

Subir Roy   •

While the government has taken exception to the Global Hunger Index, numerous studies over time indicate that child malnutrition and mortality data are very reliable indicators of how the entire population is doing on nutrition

(Image: Getty Images)
Highlights The government has taken serious exception to the Global Hunger Index The prevalence of stunting is higher in India than its peers While the government has plenty of welfare initiatives, more needs to be done The Anganwadi scheme needs to be expanded both in terms of reach and nutritional content The rural jobs programme needs to be supported better The government of India has taken serious exception to the latest Global Hunger Index in which the country has fared poorly, saying that it is...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers