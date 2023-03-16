India has a challenge ahead to grab a slice of the semiconductor market

Highlights The Indian government has earmarked nearly $10 billion under the PLI schemes for semiconductors Three global players have bid for fabs projects and the government has been hinting at announcements very soon The US and the EU are trying to construct a re-defined ecosystem that rebuilds each component of the semiconductor network within a system of political alliances Every US move, from its new CHIPS Act onwards is now directed towards isolating China’s semiconductor ecosystem from crucial Western technology and inputs The nitty gritty of last week’s MoU between India and the US...