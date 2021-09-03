India goes in for oil palm push, raising green issues

Representative image Source: Reuters

The Indian government has launched a mission to sharply raise the cultivation of oil palm in order to make the country more self-sufficient in edible oils, a major component of Indian cooking. The decision has been prompted by several factors. The most recent is the criticism of the government’s internal policies like the citizenship act and policies relating to Jammu and Kashmir by Malaysia, a major source of crude palm oil (CPO) imports . So cutting dependence on vegetable oil...