Energy Security: India set to depend on Russia

Sushma Ramachandran
Feb 23, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

India recognised that there is excess reliance on oil and gas supplies from OPEC countries in West Asia. Given the political volatility in that entire region, the needs of energy security dictate that the Indian crude basket should have a wider spread

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File image)

India’s crude oil buying trends have undergone a radical change over the past year. From being heavily dependent on West Asian countries in the powerful Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cartel, it has increasingly purchased oil from distant Russia. The latest estimates are that Russian oil accounted for as much as 27 per cent of imports during January compared to a meagre one per cent a year ago.

In the past, logistical problems in buying Russian oil have been considered insurmountable and there has been no great incentive to buy it. Besides, traditional long-term suppliers like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Kuwait could supply at much lower rates owing to cheaper freight rates. The scenario changed suddenly after the war erupted in Ukraine. Oil prices spiked for a brief while to $130 per barrel and then subsided to around $100 for the next few months. But even this spurt was too much for an emerging economy like India that relies on overseas sources for over 80 per cent of its hydrocarbon needs.

Russia Provides Relief