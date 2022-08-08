Bibek Debroy writes: India’s economy is better placed than its peers, other economies around the world

Representative image

Impostor syndrome seems to be more common than actually thought, though at a collective level. People may often feel that the groups they are affiliated with may be underperforming in comparison to other groups. Although this self-critical approach may work in certain cases, it may also overlook the positives, and decrease the morale of those affiliated with the group. Many in India seem to have a collective/national-level impostor syndrome. While the Indian economy is much better placed than its peers in the emerging markets, and other economies, the government is being criticised on the economic front.

The criticism comes when the fundamentals of the Indian economy are robust, despite the exogenous shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, monetary policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve, the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and inflated crude oil prices. India's macroeconomic health remains robust despite external pressures, and ongoing international uncertainties.

We have foreign exchange reserves of $570-plus billion which can weather any balance of payment (BoP) uncertainties arising in the future. Despite depreciation with respect to the USD, the Indian Rupee is one of the best-performing emerging market currencies. The weaker rupee is not always bad news as it tends to make exports competitive, and lead to a reduction in imports.

While the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed global growth numbers, India will still be an outlier, and a bright spot. While countries like the United States are on the brink of recession, according to the IMF, the Indian economy is set to grow at 7.4 percent in the current year. This is still above the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s slightly conservative estimate of 7.2 percent. Growth numbers for the next year stand at 6.1 percent. We do acknowledge that this is still lower than the pre-pandemic path.

Similarly, high-frequency indicators in India also point towards economic recovery. The seasonally adjusted S&P Global India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index rose from 53.9 in June to 56.4 in July. Any score above 50 points towards an expansion. The latest Index for Industrial Production (IIP) data shows that industrial production in India grew by 19.6 percent in May, which was a 12-month high. The sector-wise output growth stood at 20.6 percent for manufacturing, and 10.9 percent for mining. The combined Index of eight core industries (coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilizers, steel, cement and electricity) grew by 12.7 percent (provisional) as compared to June 2021.

Private equity capital flows to India reached a record $27.6 billion in the first six months of 2022. This offsets the outflow of $29 billion in portfolio investments.

Estimates by the automobile industry bodies point towards a broad-based growth in overall industry sales. According to Motilal Oswal, in July 2022, two-wheeler volumes grew 2 percent year-on-year, passenger vehicles by 18 percent, commercial vehicles by 44 percent, and three-wheelers by 4 percent.

The GST collections have clocked over Rs 1.4 lakh-crore for the last five months. In July, the GST collections rose 28 percent to Rs 1.49 lakh crore, which is the second-highest ever since the introduction of the GST. The SBI research suggests that higher inflation may also be one of the driving factors of the surge in the GST revenue. Even if one adjusts for the inflation, the higher GST collections point towards higher consumption.

The rising trade deficit, driven primarily by high crude oil prices and interest rate tightening by central banks to control inflation, is also a concern. Supply chain disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and mobility restrictions in China are also responsible for unfavourable trade numbers for India. Once the crude oil prices stabilise, the import bill will come down. A lot hinges on the global commodity prices as India is a net importer of some of these commodities. According to estimates by Nomura, with a $1 increase in crude oil prices, India’s import bill increases by $2.1 billion.

Merchandise and service sector exports have also taken a hit amidst the global slowdown. Fortunately, the trade deficit peaked last month (July), and will ease down in the upcoming months. The government has also recently increased customs duty on gold from 10.75 percent to 15 percent to restrain gold imports, which is likely to reduce the current account deficit (CAD).

The government is also closely monitoring the CAD. To give a boost to exports in the long term, India has recently given a new impetus towards signing bilateral and multilateral Free Trade Agreements and Regional Trade Agreements. The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the United Arab Emirates and the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement are some examples. The FTAs with the UK and the EU are also in the pipeline. The FTAs/RTAs will help in reducing India’s trade deficit in future.

Experience from the US shows that too many demand-side interventions without commensurate supply-side interventions can prove detrimental to the economy. Excessive fiscal profligacy and demand side interventions in the form of stimulus payment led to the rise in consumption. This led to a decrease in the demand for services, and an increase in demand for goods. One should note that this was happening right in the middle of supply chain disruptions, be it due to the Ukraine-Russia war or lockdowns in China. As a result, the energy prices also shot up. Therefore, while there was an increase in aggregate demand, the supply was contracting. That is the reason for the price rise. GDP growth in the US has contracted two quarters in a row this year. Thus, the US Federal Reserve is walking on a tight rope of controlling inflation and preventing the economy from going into recession.

India, on the other hand, is still a bright spot. According to a Bloomberg’s survey, India has a zero probability of getting into a recession. Fiscal discipline during the pandemic has ensured that the inflation in India is much better than in India’s peers. Many developed economies are facing unprecedented levels of inflation, including the US (9.1 percent), Euro zone (9.6 percent), Germany (7.5 percent), Canada (8.1 percent) and Italy (7.9 percent). The Bank of England has predicted that inflation in the United Kingdom will reach an excess of 13 percent in the year's final three months. Whereas in India, inflation seems to have already peaked.

Pessimists will still not appreciate the resilience of the Indian economy despite the exogenous factors. Maybe the impostor syndrome is to be blamed.