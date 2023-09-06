English
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    India could become a medical devices powerhouse

    The Indian medical device industry is at an inflection point and the current policy could trigger the next phase of its growth

    Ujjwal Singh
    September 06, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST
    National Medical Devices Policy implementation would help the industry reach its potential.

    Highlights: Medical devices market is set to grow at CAGR of 25 percent as per Niti Aayog  National Medical Devices Policy implementation would help the industry reach its potential  PLI scheme for medical devices are skewed towards large firms   Small devices producers must be given tax incentives and grants   India can learn from China’s experience in medical device manufacturing    While the Indian pharma industry gained leadership on the global stage a while back, the Indian medical devices sector took some time to come...

