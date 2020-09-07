India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India and its largest neighbour China have made incremental progress in resolving the border standoff in four points in Eastern Ladakh that began on May 5. Besides activating the usual diplomatic channels, in a rare move the two countries also deployed their top army officers to hold talks on June 6 in a bid to defuse the faceoff.

Weighing in the sensitivity of the situation and the larger geopolitical factors that have made handling such face-offs more difficult, the expectations from the meetings were realistic. There were no undue expectations such as withdrawing the trespassed troops before talks began, which anyway is no longer a standard template in the efforts to resolve India-China face-offs.

Both sides hoped for incremental progress, ways to continue meaningful military and diplomatic engagements to convey each other's concerns, to restore the status quo ante, and a reiteration of their commitment to peacefully resolve the border situation consistent with bilateral agreements. To that effect, the news on June 9 that ‘India and China have disengaged at Eastern Ladakh’ is good news, and inspires hope that established processes and protocols will yield results.

The meeting between Lt General Harinder Singh, the Leh-based 14 Corps Commander and Major General Liu Lin, South Xinjiang Military District Commander that lasted over six hours did achieve that. However, resolution of the standoff seems a long haul and would require serious effort to build greater trust between the two sides, especially between the two militaries.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

After all, peace and tranquillity in the border is the first and most essential requirement for the overall development of bilateral ties that have a common history of 5,000 years, and a common boundary of over 3,400 kilometres.

Big Neighbours, Regular Irritants

These are not easy times in India-China relationship as it is increasingly evident from the last three border crises — namely Depsang in 2013, Chumar in 2014, and Doklam tri-junction in 2017.

Of course there were incidents that took much longer to sort out, but they were not of this magnitude. For example, the faceoff at Sumdorong Chu (Wangdung, north of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh) in 1986, took over eight years to resolve.

Following this, the Border Peace and Tranquillity Agreement, signed in 1993 during a Beijing visit by then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao was the first India-China border agreement meant for maintaining peace along the disputed boundary.

Though incursions have always been a part of India-China border management, in recent times they have become more aggressive. There are many factors that have led to this increase in frequency of incursions. At the ground level, the infrastructure development has made patrolling easier. China has not been taking India's border infrastructure development kindly. As their economic and political clout grows, both countries have been trying to increase their sphere of influence in the region and across the world.

Two big countries, two most-populated nations who are neighbours, yet with two different political systems having similar global ambitions will precipitate their own problems as well.

Important Bilateral Ties

Of late China has become more aggressive on matters of sovereignty in various disputes it has been party to. However, New Delhi and Beijing have been trying to manage their differences effectively. The ties have been given special emphasis by the current administration, and especially by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I attach great importance and priority to our relations with China. We are two ancient civilisations with a long history of engagement. China is our largest neighbour, and India’s neighbourhood occupies a special place in my national development plans and foreign policy,” Modi said while welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping to Delhi in September 2014, four months after he was sworn in as the Prime Minister.

It was indeed a leap of faith by Modi to have accorded a public reception to a Chinese leader when he had arranged one in his home state Gujarat. Through the informal summits in Wuhan and Chennai, the two leaders discussed a future roadmap and more enduring solutions to their problems.

As COVID-19 threatens to shake up the global order, what India and China require to do are more political exchanges between the two leaderships to build mutual trust. However, trust is what is in deficit between India and China — New Delhi because of its past experience of trusting its neighbour, and Beijing because of no holds barred ambition and ravenous resolve to achieve it by any means.

Both countries need to tackle the situation with the gravity it warrants, reflecting their international stature. Stability in ties and peace along the borders are essential for the two countries undergoing economic and social transformation on an unprecedented scale. For a decades-old relationship, the true potential of the India-China bilateral ties — or even half of it — is yet to be realised. That is a shame.