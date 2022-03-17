India can still use coal without harming the environment

Image: AFP

Neville Dumasia and Saurabh Bhatnagar The current coal shortage across the globe due to a demand-supply mismatch has made it amply clear that the world cannot forsake this fossil fuel at least in the medium term. India has the fifth-largest coal reserves with more than 100 billion tons of proven reserves. Despite the sharp rise in renewable energy power in the last few years, coal is still responsible for 75 percent of India’s electricity production. Beyond power generation, it is also...