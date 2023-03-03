HomeNewsOpinion

India at last gets going on drug regulatory reforms

Subir Roy   •

After the initial gut reactions of denial, better sense now seems to be prevailing and the conclave bringing together all stakeholders, regulatory organisations and senior officials running them is a move in the right direction

(Representative image)
It has taken the authorities several months after the death of children in two countries being linked to taking cough syrup made in India to do what is critically needed – bring together the key stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry and the regulators so as to devise a pathway to building a robust regulatory system that does not again let the country down. The critical issue of safety of Indian drugs persists, with the USFDA warning earlier this month...

