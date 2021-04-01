In defence of small savings rate cuts

On the evening of March 31, the last day of a forgettable financial year (2020-21) by all metrics, the government put out a stunner. It announced sharp cuts in interest earned on a range of state-run savings schemes, including the popular public provident fund (PPF), the Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) and other such deposits.

Early the next morning, on All Fools Day on April 1, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulled out a bigger stunner. The government, she said in a tweet, has pulled back its decision to cut interest rates of small savings schemes announced the previous evening.

"Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021." The orders, she said, were "issued by oversight", and will be withdrawn.

The decision to withdraw the cuts in interest rates is being seen as politically-motivated, given that four states and one union territory—Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry—are in the middle of high-octane Assembly elections.

Lower earnings on these schemes could force millions of households to shuffle their savings portfolios. Middle-class Indians rely on small investment options offered at post offices for social security and parking surplus cash.

So, the dominant interpretation goes, lowering interest rates on these would have adversely affected earnings of this class of savers, an imprudent move from a political risk management standpoint.

While that may be the case, there was still a compelling economic and financial reason for the government to persist with its decision to lower interest rates on small savings.

In February 2016, the government had announced a decision to move to a new system for interest rates on state-administered schemes, making these market-linked. Market rates move in tandem with government bond rates that are currently on a downward trend. Under the new system, rates will be revised every quarter, as opposed to the previous system of an annual review.

The move was predicated on the premise that it will allow banks to pass on policy rate cuts by the central bank through lower lending rates.

Banks say they are forced to offer high interest rates to make their deposits more attractive for people ahead of post-office and other state-run savings schemes.

When you park money in a fixed deposit (FD), a bank is effectively borrowing from you by offering a fixed rate of return for a fixed period. Bankers say this limits the banks’ ability to cut lending rates each time the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cuts the repo rate, as banks cannot “borrow” at high rates through FDs and give out long-term loans at lower rates.

Banks also point out that they have to offer high FD rates to maintain their attractiveness in wake of competing instruments such as Public Provident Fund and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana that come bundled with better tax incentives and high returns for customers.

The decision on March 31 evening to cut small savings deposit rates from 4 percent to 3.5 percent for the first quarter of the financial year starting April 1, 2021, was in line with the overall market-linked interest rates.

“These interest rate cuts are in line with overall interest rate movement in the financial system. When bank lending deposit rates fall sharply, small savings rates have to follow to align with the larger trend," the ministry had justified on March 31.

This reasoning appears perfectly in line with current data. The weighted average interest rates on domestic term deposits of banks stood at 5.39 per cent in February. Bank deposit rates have fallen by 1.13 percentage points in about 14 months since January 2020, while weighted-average of bank lending rates have gone down by 0.85 percentage points during the same period.

The weighted-average of bank fixed deposit (FD) rates in India currently range between 5.15-5.6 per cent for different maturity periods. From a returns point of view, for a customer, it is more attractive to park funds in post office time deposits than bank FDs.

A cut in government-administered small savings rates would have nudged banks to lower FD rates in the coming weeks as FD rates are usually lower than post-office time deposit rates. Lower FD rates, in turn, would have brought down banks’ costs and prompted them to cut lending rates for individuals and corporate loans.

The volte face on April 1 would imply that the government has attached more importance to the individuals parking money in tax saving small saving instruments, as opposed to the borrowers.

In its decision to reverse the cuts and maintain status quo on small saving deposit rates, the government has knowingly established a saver-borrower trade-off when, in the broader analysis the lines between them are, at best, blurred.

Among millions who park surplus funds in small savings instruments are also those who are existing or potential borrowers from banks of loans to buy houses, cars and consumer durables. There are also tens of thousands of entrepreneurs—large, micro, small, medium and tiny—who save in such instruments and also borrow from banks to fund their businesses.

The decision to retain higher deposit rates will now delay the possibility of lower bank lending rates as banks will be forced to maintain higher FD rates to draw savings into their banks.

FDs, individual and corporate deposits are the lifeblood of banks that enables them to lend. Relatively higher FD rates would imply that home and other loan rates are not going to come down in a hurry, hurting prospects of millions of borrowers.

Was the decision to reverse the cuts determined by a statistically rigorous cost-benefit analysis between savers and borrowers?

The rollback decision sets a bad precedent on two counts. One, it raises the ugly prospect of making interest rate-related decisions to follow an electoral calendar. Two, it turns the clock back to administered rates, when a decision was taken five years to move to market-determined rates on a quarterly basis.