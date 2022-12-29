In 2023, Ukraine-Russia war could end bringing cheers to global economy

Mass deaths in a frozen winter, during Christmas, and, in a ‘Happy New Year’? In a dark irony, Ukrainians have coined a word, ‘Kholodomor’. It means mass death by freezing. It is a play on ‘Holodomor’, the ‘terror famine’, or, ‘great famine’ triggered by Joseph Stalin’s policies, which created huge suffering in Soviet Russia in the early 1930s, and led to tens of thousands dying in Ukraine.

“We never expected that they would try to destroy the civilian infrastructure of our cities. It is genocidal. It is terrorism,” says Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv. “They want to freeze the civilian population. They want to kill us…”.

The war has taken its social and psychological toll. A United States General, Mark Milley, has stated that 100,000 Russians and 100,000 Ukrainians have died so far. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed. Later, an EU spokesperson clarified that the figure includes both killed and wounded, soldiers and civilians. However, can statistics capture the infinite tragedies and collective trauma of war?

Amidst a cruel winter, large parts of Ukraine is trapped in endless darkness, without heating or electricity, with temperature falling to -10C, and with thousands taking shelter inside metros, even as Russian missiles rain on its cities. The reconstruction of Ukraine will be a gigantic task once the war ends.

So what might be the big picture in 2023? Will the threat of a nuclear war become real? Will the world become safer, with enough gas, oil, food, economic stability, peace and harmony?

Two recent developments are signs of optimism. One, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that the he is ready for talks, provided that it retains the territories it has annexed. The irony is that the annexed territories remain in control of Ukraine, with demoralised Russian forces having been decisively pushed back.

Besides, between the US, France, Italy, and Turkey, while the German Chancellor has called up Putin on phone pushing for dialogue, the possibility of a ‘ceasefire in spring’ has finally emerged. In a dead-end scenario, this is a positive sign. More so, Putin has made a significant statement on December 7: “We haven’t gone mad, we realise what nuclear weapons are. We have these means in more advanced and modern form than any other nuclear country, that’s an obvious fact. But, we aren’t about to run around the world brandishing this weapon like a razor.” Certainly, Russian oil will remain a contentious subject. A price cap of $60 per barrel on seaborne oil from Russia has been imposed by the EU. The move is backed by the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and Japan. This means that Russian oil can only be sold at $60 or less using G7/EU tankers, credit organisations, and insurance companies. What makes this effective is that most global insurance and shipping companies are controlled by the G7, Moscow will find it hard to sell oil at a higher price, and most Asian and ‘developing economies’ might choose to toe the G7 line. Meanwhile, a war of words has erupted between Ukraine and India, which might have its global repercussions in the days to come, with India walking a tight-rope between the US, the EU, and Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba has accused India of buying cheap oil from Russia, thereby financing its arms industry. “It is not enough just to point fingers at the EU and say, ‘Oh, they are doing the same thing’, because the core reason of India’s opportunity to save money on oil and to buy more cheap oil and to solve its problems is not the fact that Europeans are buying Russian oil. It is the fact that Ukrainians are suffering from Russia’s war and dying because of it,” he said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in the Rajya Sabha, “We do not ask our companies to buy Russian oil. We ask our companies to buy oil… what is the best option that they can get. Now it depends on what the market throws up,” he said. The post-pandemic scenario amidst the war has created an unprecedented global food crisis, especially in Africa and poor countries, with high inflation. Somalia and Eritrea, among others, are dependent on wheat from Russia. Other products from this region include sunflower oil and soybean. Russia and Ukraine produce a third of the world’s wheat and barley with Russia controlling 19 percent and Ukraine 9 percent of the wheat export market. With the restrictions of sea routes ending, grain exports have finally begun, easing the crisis only marginally. Surely, there is no option but dialogue and ceasefire. That would then truly mark a ‘Happy New Year’.

Amit Sengupta is a senior journalist. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.

