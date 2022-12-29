 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In 2023, Ukraine-Russia war could end bringing cheers to global economy

Amit Sengupta
Dec 29, 2022 / 03:55 PM IST

So what might be the big picture in 2023? Will the threat of a nuclear war become real? Will the world become safer, with enough gas, oil, food, economic stability, peace and harmony?

The Ukraine-Russia war has taken its social and psychological toll. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Mass deaths in a frozen winter, during Christmas, and, in a ‘Happy New Year’? In a dark irony, Ukrainians have coined a word, ‘Kholodomor’. It means mass death by freezing. It is a play on ‘Holodomor’, the ‘terror famine’, or, ‘great famine’ triggered by Joseph Stalin’s policies, which created huge suffering in Soviet Russia in the early 1930s, and led to tens of thousands dying in Ukraine.

“We never expected that they would try to destroy the civilian infrastructure of our cities. It is genocidal. It is terrorism,” says Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv. “They want to freeze the civilian population. They want to kill us…”.

The war has taken its social and psychological toll. A United States General, Mark Milley, has stated that 100,000 Russians and 100,000 Ukrainians have died so far. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said that 100,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed. Later, an EU spokesperson clarified that the figure includes both killed and wounded, soldiers and civilians. However, can statistics capture the infinite tragedies and collective trauma of war?

Amidst a cruel winter, large parts of Ukraine is trapped in endless darkness, without heating or electricity, with temperature falling to -10C, and with thousands taking shelter inside metros, even as Russian missiles rain on its cities. The reconstruction of Ukraine will be a gigantic task once the war ends.

Two recent developments are signs of optimism. One, Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed that the he is ready for talks, provided that it retains the territories it has annexed. The irony is that the annexed territories remain in control of Ukraine, with demoralised Russian forces having been decisively pushed back.