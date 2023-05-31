Imran Khan: The cricketer, charisma, and the military conundrum

Despite Khan being capricious, pugnacious, and recalcitrant during his time in office he is left fighting legal battles, like his predecessors before him.

A conversation began over two decades ago. It was an idyllic setting of an all-white background, yet the license to add colour was given to an assortment of lilies, roses, and jasmine. A reflecting pool could be seen in the distance, but the individual elegantly dressed, looking dapper was reflecting on much more. The questions posited touched on the euphoric highs of his cricket exploits to the gentle lows of his divorce to Jemima Goldsmith. Imran Khan’s Rendezvous’ interview with Simi Garewal was one of the first instances where India was seeing a changed individual. No longer, just the famous ex-cricketer, but one on a harder quest, to try and captain a new side – the entire population of Pakistan.

Why is that one interview from a bygone era important? In a nutshell, Imran Khan touched on how he lamented the lack of democracy in Pakistan. Khan mentioned his envy for India’s vibrant democratic institutions and wanted Pakistan to emulate its example. He touched on his disdain for military rulers like Pervez Musharraf (now deceased) whose position as a former military man in charge of the country, was antithetic to the core idea of democracy. The belief was that real power lies in the masses and not the military, one that he would espouse if he ever took office.

Once a Political Outsider

There are sets of ironies or cruel ironies that unfurl themselves. Safe to say that Imran Khan has changed avatars in two decades from a political outsider to a serious candidate, to viable opposition, to Prime Minister and now former Prime Minister who was deposed and later arrested.

In 2018, during my first week in Washington DC, I had written an op-ed on Pakistan’s elections and how the mill-establishment had paved the way for Imran Khan to swoon in and be anointed as their civilian heir appointee to the throne. Non-partisan Pakistan watchers know only too well that the Prime Minister of Pakistan is at times good as the Mayor of Islamabad in the political clout he wields.

A well-known Pakistani commentator in this town dismissed the op-ed, and in the weeks that followed, pointed to the olive branch that Imran Khan had extended to India, alluding to how he would bring peace to the subcontinent.

If hyperboles of Kashmir flowing through Pakistan’s blood are to be believed, then the events of August 5, 2019, pertaining to Article 370, evinced that Imran Khan’s blood pressure has gone through the roof.

As I noted in another op-ed, from a sore commiseration speech in Pakistan’s parliament, he set off a diplomatic brouhaha, downgrading diplomatic ties with New Delhi, an offensive public relations defamation campaign against India, panicked phone calls to world leaders to intervene. His Twitter timeline was a diatribe of venomous hate directed at Prime Minister Modi and India, a meltdown in his Independence Day speech on August 14, 2019.

The Transformation

Imran Khan’s apoplectic rage was unbecoming for an Oxford-educated charismatic crusader of the people, who said he won hearts and minds playing cricket. Statesmanlike demeanour morphed into a senile harangue. As I noted “even in diplomatic diatribes, there is an aura of decorum that one must posture. It was unfathomable how firm language meandered into uncorroborated filth.”

Irony again, for Khan, who once vehemently opposed the military and the generals for seeking extensions to then kowtowing to Qamar Bajwa with a three-year renewal. He was dubbed “the military’s man”, as the mill-establishment gave their blessings.

Imran Khan was a talented cricketer who knew how to entertain audiences and play to the galleries. He said the things that got him elected and ingratiated himself with the men in uniform. He was a nationalist, a populist, a bleeding-heart patriot who wanted to eschew corrupt crony political families. But in a pious land, the Fauji almost plays god, what it gives, it can take, and in one fell swoop, Khan, who went from charismatic, civilian leader of the people, irked the umpire’s umbrage and stirred the hornet’s nest. He had crossed the rubicon in the eyes of the men in khaki-clad uniform.

Only in Pakistan do the Prime Ministers struggle to finish a single term while army chiefs get multiple. Not only has no civilian Prime Minister lasted a five year-term, shockingly, but most if not all, have either been exiled, arrested, or assassinated. There is a new movie in Pakistan, but it’s the same old script. If you throw some mud, some of it will stick. Like a revolving door, Khan like the Bhuttos, the Sharifs, and the Generals who came through a military coup, have risen and then fallen, mostly on corruption charges. Pakistan’s economy is in a moribund state, inflation is soaring, and biblical-like floods are an urgent reminder of the more pernicious national security threat - climate. Pakistan is a country whose coffers and credibility are both in red.

Imran Khan once crooned on his political success, the sentiment he said was that of winning the “World Cup”. If Kaptaan said that he felt like he won the ‘World Cup’, then the fitting analogy for the recent events would be akin to being dropped from the squad or perhaps close to a permanent ban for “match-fixing” if charges were to stick.

It’s not just irony, Imran Khan also epitomises incredulity. The conundrum is hard to fathom. He was the cricketing heartthrob, a once 42-year-old bachelor dapper dan athlete, gallivanting in British nightclubs, and then marrying a Jewish heiress, heresy in a conservative Islamic society. He then divorced twice and is now in a conservative marriage, pious like a priest, erratic and eccentric, and as my friend Aatish Taseer described him, a ‘born-again Muslim’ and said, “Khan, like a real-world version of Stannis Baratheon desperately consulting the Red Woman in Game of Thrones, had begun to see Pinky for “spiritual guidance.”

Decoding Imran Khan

Since then, I’ve spoken with Reham Khan, his second wife, and Aatish Taseer, who did the profile on Khan. Understanding Khan is as perplexing as decoding the Duckworth-Lewis system, which played a seminal part in the 1992 World Cup that Khan brought home.

I explained the conundrum of Imran Khan this way to my American friend. Imagine if Tom Brady, the all-time greatest NFL Quarterback, who won the Superbowl at the age of 40, formerly married to a Brazilian model, suddenly became far-right on the political spectrum, joined the conservative Westboro Baptist Church, and married Lauren Boebert, the conservative Colorado congresswoman who is regarded as a gun nut and then became a keyboard warrior on Twitter.

Imran Khan said that he was the one who brought in neutral umpires in cricket when he was captaining the Pakistani side, it seems he could bring some now in Pakistan’s judicial system.

Despite Khan being capricious, pugnacious, and recalcitrant during his time in office, there is something to wonder about Pakistan’s politics, where even a beloved charismatic son of the soil, who brought international honour and pride to Pakistan through its overwhelmingly devoured sport of cricket, is now cast out, fighting legal battles, like his predecessors before him.

Two things remain clear in Islamabad, the bonhomie between the military and civilian leadership is ephemeral and Pakistan is a state that’s at war with itself.

Akshobh Giridharadas is a Washington DC-based former journalist. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.