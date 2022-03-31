Imran Khan is cornered in Pakistan’s volatile political sphere

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Against the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government was presented in the National Assembly on March 28 by opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN). The National Assembly will debate on the non-confidence motion on March 31, and voting on it is expected to take place in the first week of April. If the combined opposition is able to muster the support of 172 members out of 342 MNAs (simple majority) in favour of the non-confidence motion, Khan will have to resign.

Khan started his innings in 2018 with the support of 179 MNAs. Four years down the line it seems he lost the support of MNAs from his own party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), and from PTI’s allies in the assembly. Around 20 PTI MNAs have come out challenging Khan, and this has emboldened the Opposition to table a no-confidence motion.

Since then many dramatic developments have unfolded in Pakistan’s volatile political sphere. Soon after the announcement of the no-confidence motion, the Jamhoori Watan Party (JWP), a Balochistan-based political party supporting the PTI, withdrew its support to the government. It was followed by the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), another PTI ally.

In order to prevent further desertions, Khan offered the strategically-important Punjab Chief Minister’s post to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), which was held by Usman Buzdar, a close confidant of Khan. However, this development has created political differences within the closely-knit family-led PML-Q, and an MNA of the party declared support in favour of the no-confidence motion.

Khan tried to tide over the crisis by resorting to rhetoric and theatrics. He organised a mega rally in Islamabad on March 27, in which he hurled allegations against the Opposition, and alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched against him and his government from London — it was most likely a reference to Nawaz Sharif, the former Prime Minister, who is currently undergoing medical treatment there.

On March 28, the combined Opposition organised a rally in Islamabad to counter Khan’s attacks. It seems the Opposition’s narrative is gaining ground, as is evident with the Muttahida Quami Mahaz-Pakistan (MQM-P) deserting the PTI-led alliance. With MQM-P crossing to the other side, the number of MNAs in favour of the no-confidence motion is 180, which is sufficient to bring down Khan’s government.

The political developments in Pakistan once again underline the centrality of the Pakistan Army in its polity. It is an open secret that Khan became Prime Minister with the Army’s support. However, since mid-2021, ties between Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa and Khan have gone downhill, mainly regarding the appointment of the Director-General (DG) of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Khan wanted the incumbent General Faiz Hameed to continue some more time to deal with the situation in Afghanistan, and Bajwa was not in favour of that. Finally, as has always happened in Pakistan, the Army Chief had his way with the Prime Minister.

According to the Army top brass, through this Khan crossed the invisible red line dividing the political establishment and Army in Pakistan. By now, it is also understood that the Army had realised that Khan had failed in governing the country, and was incapable of turning around its economy. Rawalpindi decided to distance itself from Khan and his actions. The Opposition was quick to read these signals and seized the opportunity.

What has further worked against Khan is his populist, anti-West rhetoric; this has amplified especially since the United States pulled out of Afghanistan in mid-2021. This was bad for the Pakistan Army for primarily two reasons: one, this overdose of anti-West rhetoric would only strengthen the extremist elements within Pakistan, and that is not good for the country in the long run. Two, a shrill anti-West narrative will be advantageous to the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, and that would result in increasing its autonomy, which is not in Rawalpindi’s interest.

As far as India is concerned, New Delhi will not mourn the fall of Khan’s government — because the PTI government has done little to improve bilateral ties.

The political and ideological narrative advanced by Khan’s government only strengthened anti-India sentiments in Pakistan. The PTI might be generally classified as a moderate Right-wing political party, but many of its actions are that of the extreme Right. Thus, a regime change in Pakistan from a moderate Right to centrist forces is certainly good for the troubled bilateral relations between India and Pakistan.

Mathew Joseph C teaches at the MMAJ Academy of International Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.