HomeNewsOpinion

Impact of rising interest rates on US government finances 

Ajay Bagga   •

Can governments, which have been borrowing to pay their bills, running fiscal and trade deficits in an era of easy money, pay their bills when the easy money doors are slammed shut and higher interest rates raise the costs to service that debt? 

Representative image.
Highlights  Goodbye easy money, tight money is here to stay  A Republican-controlled House of Representatives may delay the raising of the Debt Ceiling level in the US in early 2023 to extract concessions  Will the US government be able to pay their bills in this tight money regime?  A potential US recession could dampen revenues, leading to the need for higher borrowings to meet the fiscal deficit at a higher interest rate  Foreigners own 34 percent of US public debt  In spite of all the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers