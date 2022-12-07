Impact of rising interest rates on US government finances 

Highlights Goodbye easy money, tight money is here to stay A Republican-controlled House of Representatives may delay the raising of the Debt Ceiling level in the US in early 2023 to extract concessions Will the US government be able to pay their bills in this tight money regime? A potential US recession could dampen revenues, leading to the need for higher borrowings to meet the fiscal deficit at a higher interest rate Foreigners own 34 percent of US public debt In spite of all the...