Immigration the key to lower inflation in labour-scarce rich world

TK Arun
Feb 28, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Looser immigration policies would let in additional workers at all skill levels to loosen the labour supply in the rich world, allowing flexible labour markets to complement interest rates as they soar to strike down inflation

When advanced economies keep raising rates, emerging markets like India are also constrained to raise their own policy rates. (Source: Reuters/Representative )

An examination of the decision-making process at major central banks shows that these bodies, while continuing to raise policy rates of interest, are all constrained by rising wages in a tight labour market, marked by historically low rates of unemployment. They, therefore, do not see an early end to inflationary pressures and promise to keep on raising rates till their goal of containing inflation at 2 percent is achieved. The way out of the vicious spiral of wages rising faster than productivity and, thereby, feeding inflation is to increase the labour supply via more liberal immigration policies. That, however, is not on the policy agenda. And the G20 dos that India has been hosting have not particularly flagged this issue either.

When advanced economies keep raising rates, emerging markets like India are also constrained to raise their own policy rates — failure to do that would depreciate local currencies and raise the import prices, including of oil and gas, thereby worsening inflation. Higher interest rates dampen growth at a time when developing economies need desperately to grow, coming out bruised from the pandemic and its terrible toll on lives and livelihoods.

The Indian economy, at the end of 2021-22, stood 2.9 percent higher, in real terms, than it was in the pre-pandemic 2019-20 — Gross Value Added in these two years, at constant prices, were, respectively, Rs 1,32,19,476 crore and Rs 1,36,05,474 crore (figures from the latest Economic Survey). As population grew from 135.3 crore to 138 crore over the same period, average real per capita income grew by less than one percent over two years, or less than 0.5 percent a year. Thanks to the decline in India’s population growth rate to just over one percent per year, even when growth had plummeted to 3.8 percent in 2019-20, per capita income had risen by 2.8 percent. This, of course, is about averages. If one factors in the differential impact of an economic crash, such as in the pandemic-afflicted 2020-21, on the well-off and the poor, it is reasonable to assume that per capita incomes of the bottom deciles of the population had actually declined and have not recovered since the pandemic.

If this is the case in a lower middle-income country like India, things are likely to be worse in low-income countries of the world.