HomeNewsOpinion

IMF's tips can reinforce India’s bid to rejig supply-chain network

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

The government can take note of IMF observations to fine-tune its domestic manufacturing policy and help India Inc better tackle the challenge of input sourcing

Representative Image
The continuing Russia-Ukraine military conflict and the resurgence of Covid cases in the commercial hubs of China have dashed any hope of an early end to global supply-chain disruptions. Reports suggest that China's race to stop the fresh spread of the pandemic is clogging highways and ports, stranding workers, and shutting countless factories — disruptions that are rippling through global supply chains for goods ranging from electric vehicles to iPhones. The war between the two CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) nations...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers