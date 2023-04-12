IMF sees real rates falling sharply, but don’t ignore the caveats

Highlights IMF expects real interest rates to decline over the long term in advanced and emerging market economies Demographics and factor productivity would be key factors behind this fall The fund sees China’s real interest rates nearing zero by 2050 The caveats to the expectation is need for elevated government borrowing or deepening of current financial fragmentation IMF’s views contrast with that of select economists such as Larry Summers who expect prolonged high real rates Among private forecasters and policy advisors, the International Monetary Fund’s...