If the banking crisis offers one lesson, let it be this

Bloomberg Editors
May 01, 2023 / 05:55 PM IST

Relaxed rules for midsized banks allowed SVB to ignore certain losses and liquidity issues that might otherwise have required it to shore up its finances sooner. (Source: Bloomberg)

US regulators have extracted some valuable lessons from the country’s first banking crisis in more than a decade. But one stands out: If banks were stronger in the first place, the whole unfortunate episode might’ve been avoided.

How, despite all the regulatory reforms since the 2008 financial crisis, did officials yet again find themselves scrambling to avert a systemwide disaster? Last week, both the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. offered their explanations in separate reports on the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — part of a rash of collapses that persisted this past weekend as authorities seized distressed regional lender First Republic Bank and sold it to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Fed’s review of SVB’s demise elaborates on a now-familiar story. The bank’s management sacrificed soundness for profit, relying too heavily on large, uninsured deposits from its tech-industry customers and investing too much in long-term bonds that lost value as interest rates rose. Its rapid growth outpaced the Fed’s oversight processes: Supervisors saw the problems, but didn’t recognise their full significance or press hard enough to fix them. Relaxed rules for midsized banks, adopted in 2019 as part of a broader regulatory easing, allowed SVB to ignore certain losses and liquidity issues that might otherwise have required it to shore up its finances sooner. When depositors recognised that the bank’s losses exceeded its capital, they fled with unprecedented speed, triggering a broader run that only government intervention could stop.

The official takeaways are perfectly sensible. Supervisors need to be more assertive, and attentive to the dangers of sudden growth spurts and interest-rate increases. Given that SVB-sized banks can pose systemic risks, they should face the same rules as the largest banks in areas such as liquidity, recognition of losses and stress testing.