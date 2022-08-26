If I were Jay Powell’s Jackson Hole speechwriter

Aug 26, 2022 / 12:22 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (File image)

Gillian Tett This week, Jay Powell, Federal Reserve chair, is in the spotlight — and pulpit. A year ago, he delivered a speech at that gigantic economic tribal gathering known as the US Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference, pledging that inflation pressures would only be “transitory.” On Friday morning he speaks again — and it is now clear that this “transitory” message was totally wrong. It remains uncertain if he will apologise, or admit the mistake. But what is clear is...