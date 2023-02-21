HZL-Vedanta: Government’s opposition to the zinc deal has a surprising escape clause

The government seems to have strongly opposed Hindustan Zinc’s proposal to acquire Vedanta’s international zinc assets. Or has it? What’s surprising is it took so long to do so. But even more surprising is that the government’s letter opposing the deal, intentionally or not, suggests a way out. HZL’s move to acquire the international zinc assets of Vedanta was a bit puzzling from the start because it was unclear if the government supported the move. Usually, in such transactions it’s...