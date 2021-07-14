Hydrogen is one answer to climate change. Getting it is the hard part.
There’s a consensus that deep cuts in carbon emissions will require large amounts of a clean fuel like hydrogen
New York Times
July 14, 2021 / 06:32 PM IST
Stanley Reed and Jack Ewing
SHEFFIELD, England — Rachel Smith has lived through green hydrogen’s bumpy journey from scientists’ dream to an industry that may be on the verge of a commercial breakthrough. An engineer, she started out two decades ago working in a converted barn on early devices for making the clean-burning gas.
Now she is part of a team racing to build giant machines that will use electricity to separate hydrogen from water for major companies like Royal Dutch...