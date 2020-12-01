Hyderabad Local Polls | Why BJP smells big opportunity in it

On the intervening night of October 13-14, the 650 sq-km tri-city of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad received an all-time record rainfall of 29.8 cm in 24 hours. This led to severe flooding which exposed the fragile urban infrastructure of Telangana’s capital city. Thirty-three lives were lost in flood-related accidents, and Rs 1,000 crore is the estimated loss of property.

This nightmare of reckless urbanisation and poor civic administration has brought under focus the stranglehold of local municipal representatives belonging to the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

It is in this background that the elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHNC) must be seen. Perhaps TRS leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao decided to hold the GHNC polls two months in advance as there isn’t a strong opposition in the state. The collapse of the Congress-Telugu Desam Party-Left alliance has given the TRS confidence of winning the local polls without breaking a sweat.

However, it is here that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw a big opportunity. The party won four of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 election, and its recent victory in an assembly by-election in the Dubbaka seat (a constituency close to the Chief Minister’s seat, as well as his son’s and nephew’s) added to the national party’s confidence. KCR, as Rao is called by his supporters, is losing popularity after appropriating all credit for the formation of Telangana, and the BJP has decided that this is the right time to launch its campaign juggernaut.

Besides, being an erstwhile princely state with mixed memories of the Hindu-Muslim equations, Telangana always presented the BJP a potential ground for expansion in the south because the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has had an active network in the region for a long time now.

The Assauddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is basking in the glory after winning five assembly seats in the Bihar polls, and reportedly has plans to emerge as an alternative option for the Muslims in states where the ‘secular’ parties were no longer in a position to challenge the BJP. This could have prompted the BJP to hit at Owaisi’s comfort zone of Hyderabad.

One thing that needs to be appreciated of the BJP’s approach towards elections is that no matter its performance in previous polls, the BJP is constantly working towards improving its chances in the south and increasing its footprint in the 130 Lok Sabha seats in the five southern states and one union territory. Among these states, Telangana has always held greater scope for the BJP’s growth after Karnataka.

Unleashing top BJP guns such as Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis and Smriti Irani may seem out of proportion for a municipal election, but, the BJP, if it sees a chance of winning or increasing its voting percentage, does not take any election lightly. By deploying veteran election manager Bhupender Yadav, who was BJP's strategist in Bihar, for Hyderabad, the party has showed that its appetite for fighting and winning polls is inexhaustible.

Hyderabad is also significant to the state’s politics because under its limits lie four Lok Sabha seats and 24 of Telangana’s 119 assembly constituencies. What is a big advantage for the BJP is that the voters in Hyderabad are familiar with Hindi, unlike in other southern states. Therefore, its star campaigners are not on the back foot here.

Currently, the BJP holds only five of the GHMC’s 150 seats. The TRS has 99 seats and the AIMIM has 44 seats. Even if the BJP is able to win 20-30 seats this time, it will be a major victory for the party. This may trigger leaders from other political parties, especially the Congress, to join the BJP as there is enough space for them.

The Muslim voters who are disenchanted with the TRS are likely to go with the AIMIM. Given the state of affairs of the Congress in Telangana, one cannot rule out candidates who have won on its ticket turning towards either the TRS or the BJP.

The BJP is also concentrating on Hyderabad which has a sizeable population of north Indians who have settled in the city — and they easily identify with the issues raised by the party.

Some have faulted the BJP for its high-pitch campaign, for bringing in topics that are not directly related to a local election, like Rohingya Muslims, surgical strikes, Pulwama, Kashmir, Pakistan, etc. Others have faulted the BJP for bringing back the memories of communal riots in the 1970s and 80s when Hyderabad has moved beyond them. But when it comes to elections, the BJP machinery has shown it knows best what can expose the fault-lines long buried and create an anti-secular space that it needs for its expansion.