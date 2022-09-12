HomeNewsOpinion

Human Development Report: India is no Sri Lanka and that’s a good thing

Manas Chakravarty   •

India’s ranking on human development is level with its level of income. The report points to growth being essential for development

Representative Image
·          Rich countries have high levels of human development ·         Economic growth is essential for human development ·         Inequality helps drive capital accumulation ·         If the life of the masses is nasty, brutish, and short, that will mean poor human capital and poor productivity. ·         India’s level of human development is fine for its level of per capita income ·         The share of income of the richest 1 percent is at Latin American levels ·         India does very badly on gender parity ·         Sri Lanka’s HDI...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers