HUL results reveal FMCG sector caught in high inflation-low demand squeeze

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

The sector bellwether did well, given the circumstances, and the going is likely to get better as input costs taper in the coming quarters but rural demand is not playing ball

Representative image.
What should one set store by, the bleak market situation Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) management painted or its own outperformance? HUL’s sales grew by 16 percent in the September quarter over a year ago, even as three-fourths of this was due to price increases and mix changes and only a fourth attributable to volumes. While 4 percent volume growth may not exactly set investor pulses racing but it is much better than the market’s state, with sales growing in the 6-7...

