HomeNewsOpinion

Huge policy response need of the hour as India gets older 

Subir Roy   •

The demographic dividend that India was hoping to reap will disappear even before it arrives

(File image: Reuters)
India faces two major demographic milestones which are set to pose enormous challenges, requiring huge policy initiatives in order to ensure favourable outcomes. First, next year India will likely overtake China as the most populous country in the world. Second, if present trends continue then, somewhere down the road between 2021 and 2036, the number of the elderly will overtake the number of the young. If this happens, then the demographic dividend that India was hoping to reap will disappear even...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers