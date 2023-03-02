 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How Warren Buffett turned a few calls into 3,787,464%

Marc Rubinstein
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

A good decision every five years provided the foundation of Berkshire Hathaway’s returns

Warren Buffett. (Image: Reuters)

Few investors’ words are parsed more intently than Warren Buffett’s. But in this year’s annual shareholder letter, which dropped Saturday, the Oracle of Omaha didn’t give much away. It was one of his shortest ever and contained few fresh ideas. But he did offer one morsel: “Our satisfactory results,” he wrote, “have been the product of about a dozen truly good decisions – that would be about one every five years.”

By “satisfactory results,” Buffett is being modest. Shares in his investment vehicle, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., have returned 3,787,464% over his almost six decades at the helm. That just 12 decisions drove such performance is remarkable. Naturally, investors scrambled to identify them. For my part, the list can be narrowed down even more.

Chief among them has to be the acquisition of National Indemnity, which forms the kernel of the insurance segment that now contributes about half of Berkshire’s total assets. Headquartered a few blocks away from Berkshire in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett acquired the business in 1967 for $8.6 million. With it came a captive investment portfolio that in 1967 sat on $174,000 of gains; by the end of 1968 – Buffett’s first full year of ownership – it was sitting on $1.76 million.

The acquisition sparked Buffett’s love affair with “float.” His biographer Alice Schroeder remarks: “To someone like Buffett, having other people’s money to invest, on which he kept the profit, was catnip.”