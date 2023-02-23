 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How UP RERA addressed about 90% of consumer grievances

E Jayashree Kurup
Feb 23, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

Even the Supreme Court has held the justification of UP RERA’s legal interpretations such as the Single Bench efficacy and allowed it to go through. But some provisos still remain to be corrected such as the removal of surrender to NCLT when solutions are within sight

UP RERA's success a textbook story of how even token support from the government can go a long way in allowing this consumer protection body to function effectively. (Representational image)

When the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) declared recently that 42,000 of the 47,000 complaints registered between May 2017 and December 2022 had been disposed of, it seemed too good to be true. Just a month ago, I had commented that the Odisha RERA had thrown up its hands and declared its inability to function because the law fell short of the requirements for efficient functioning. I had then asked if the consumer protection law was unravelling.

UP RERA addressed 88.1 per cent of allottee grievances. The non-execution of orders was a complaint that consumers had with RERA from the very beginning. UP RERA clocked an impressive 77 percent compliance, with 9,900 executions of the 12,800 requests in which compliance with the final order was not done.

So how did UP RERA, with 40 per cent of the country’s problems to begin with, do what others had struggled with? Could this become a norm for other RERAs to follow? It is a textbook story of how even token support from the government can go a long way in allowing this consumer protection body to function effectively. Once the message of state support for the law from the Chief Minister and the Minister of Urban Development became clear at a massive conclave just a year after RERA came into being, many other compliances fell into place. After all, real estate is a huge growth sector for both the central and state governments.

Interpreting The Law