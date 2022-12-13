 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to save your job from ChatGPT

Bloomberg
Dec 13, 2022 / 10:05 AM IST

That question is likely top of mind for anyone who has seen or played around with ChatGPT, the AI-powered chat tool from OpenAI, the $20 billion AI research organization.

(Image Credit: Open AI)

“Can it do my job?”

Since the tool’s release on Nov. 30, a surefire way to go viral on Twitter has been to post a transcript showing ChatGPT — built on top of OpenAI’s large language models (LLM) — doing very passable white-collar knowledge work.

To be sure, the output is far from perfect. Some ChatGPT answers have bias, circular logic and inaccuracies, which are often disguised by very confident prose.

However, the range of topics and speed with which ChatGPT can spit out a first draft are jarring.

Legal documents? Check. Financial analysis? Check. Cold sales pitches? Check. Corporate strategy? Check. Coding? Check. Comedy? Not quite (as someone who writes dumb jokes on Twitter all day, ChatGPT’s current inability to crack humor gives me a sliver of life hope).