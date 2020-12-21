How to read India's comeback into the US Treasury's currency manipulator watch list

Madhavi Arora

India has made a comeback in US Treasury Department’s currency manipulation watch list. Its semi-annual report on the macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies stated that India’s forex actions merit close attention. India had been placed on this watch list in 2018 but removed in 2019. The new watch list also names China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand. Switzerland and Vietnam have been declared as outright currency manipulators, the first countries so designated since China (in 2019).

India’s re-entry into the watch list is not entirely surprising amid massive FX intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) this year. The expected balance of payments surplus in FY21 is at least $90 billion. The gush of global liquidity has led to search for carry among foreign investors as risk appetite improved. This has meant strong inflows into emerging economies like India. So far this financial year, foreign portfolio flows, led by equities, have surged to $21.5 billion compared to $7.8bn a year ago while patchy and bulky FDI flows also boosted the capital account.

While the US Treasury noted that the RBI has been transparent in publishing its data on FX intervention, it nonetheless called for the central bank to allow the Indian rupee to adjust based on fundamentals. As per the US Treasury, the following three pre-conditions need to be satisfied for a country to be named as currency manipulator: (1) A bilateral trade surplus of more than $20 billion with the US, (2) A current account surplus of at least 3 percent of GDP, and (3) Net purchases of foreign currency of 2 percent of GDP over a 12-month period. India satisfies the first and third condition, thus making it to the watch list. While India’s trade surplus with the US totalled $22 billion in the four quarters through 1QFY21, the net purchases of foreign currency added up to ~2.4 percent of GDP. On the second, while the 1QFY21 did see a massive 3.9 percent surplus, on a four-quarter basis, India’s current account surplus remained below the threshold level, averaging 0.6 precent of GDP.

External sector continues to pose the problem of plenty…

Amid consistent foreign flows, the external sector continues to pose the problem of plenty. The RBI so far has been deflecting massive capital inflows by intervening aggressively to prevent the rupee’s appreciation amid competitiveness and currency overvaluation concerns. The aggressive intervention in spot and forward FX markets has led to the rupee being an underperformer in the emerging markets grouping (the worst performer in emerging Asia in 2020), with RBI possibly treating relative rupee weakness as an automatic stabilizer for the growth downturn. Also, letting the rupee strengthen technically would have constituted a tightening of monetary conditions that offsets interest rate cuts and liquidity injections.

The initial leg of unsterlised spot intervention was enabling faster monetary policy transmission, but consistent strong inflows has toughened RBI’s policy choices especially with the interbank liquidity surplus hovering at around Rs 6 lakh crore and inflation soaring at 7 percent plus. While it is tempting to believe RBI could re-calibrate its FX stance to manage inflation pressures, we note the impact of FX appreciation on inflation is estimated to be small (a 5 percent change in the USD-INR rate lowers headline CPI by just 20bps) and thus an FX-led disinflation would require a sizable FX appreciation which will come with its own cost on growth and competitiveness. Besides, with inflation poised to come down, RBI has had little merit to change its FX stance solely on the inflation argument.

…skewing the money market and yield curve

Massive FX intervention (and not RBI’s domestic bond purchases) has been the primary driver of base liquidity creation this year, with RBI conducting merely Rs2.2 lakh crore worth of open market operations (OMO) in FY21 so far. Besides, RBI’s long-term lending operations in the early part of FY21 have been partly neutralized as it allowed banks to return money raised through its various long term repo operations. The current FX-led massive banking liquidity has artificially skewed the yield curve and has led to somewhat misplaced risk bets in the banking system. Notably, in October, the RBI had sent assertive signals in an attempt to flatten the yield curve -- prodding the markets to bid rationally. This was also corroborated by their attempt to size up the OMOs at longer end. Instead, the RBI has generally slowed its pace of OMO purchases, leading to sticky long term yields, while shorter-end has rallied substantially, implying a steeper curve.

The watch list tag will only change RBI’s FX stance at the margin

It will be a tall ask for India to be able to qualify all three conditions of US Treasury to be tagged as a currency manipulator. Even for those who are named as manipulators, the consequence will be measured and slow-moving, if the formal process of US Treasury is followed. Besides, this list means a lot less with the Trump administration departing in five weeks. Thus for India, it would not lead to any meaningful change in diplomatic and trade ties with the US. However, it may keep RBI somewhat guarded on aggressive forex intervention if capital flows continue to flood Indian shores, and thus could be mildly positive for the rupee. Other things remaining the same, government securities may also gain marginally as the RBI could choose OMOs to provide primary liquidity. We see the rupee facing mild appreciation pressure through the rest of fiscal year.