HomeNewsOpinion

How to effectively regulate Big Tech? Australia can be a role model

Subir Roy   •

Media organisations deserve a fair share of the revenue earned from content they produce, in order to create a sustainable business model

The current structure of the internet leaves smaller organisations creating content disadvantaged. (Representative image)
Big tech – made up of Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft – has become too big to be left alone to dominate the media scene. The Australians have shown how a country can go about the task of regulating it. Traditionally print and television companies created content and earned their keep from advertisements for which they provided the platform. But the arrival of big tech companies which provide hugely robust technology platforms for all to access the same content...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers