How to boost India’s manufacturing sector

Ritesh Kumar Singh
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:50 PM IST

Greater focus on demand creation and a resolution to contradictory regulations are key to boosting manufacturing output when supply-side measures fail to deliver

India needs to have a big-picture longer-term orientation in policy making. It’s sensible to make Indian manufacturing competitive in both domestic and export markets simultaneously. (Image: Shutterstock/Representative)

The Indian government has rolled out a slew of supply-side measures over the last few years to boost domestic manufacturing. Income tax on the profits of corporations was slashed - it’s now as low as 17 percent for new manufacturing units, tariff walls were erected to protect from cheap imports, and production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes were announced to encourage investments. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) did its bit to lower the cost of capital by keeping interest rates ultra-low, almost negative for a long time when adjusted for inflation, though it hurt savers.

Yet, the pace of fresh investment remained sluggish, leading finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to almost admonish the top guns of India Inc at the Mindmine Summit for not investing enough.

Despite the policy interventions by the government, the share of manufacturing in India’s GDP hasn’t increased much. The gross value added (GVA) in the sector contracted 4.3 percent year-on-year in the April-September quarter at a time the country’s GDP grew a comfortable 6.3 percent. In fact, it has been hovering around 15-18 percent since the 1960s. (Yes, you heard it right, it’s actually the 1960s.) Obviously, something is seriously lacking.

It can be argued that neglect of demand, both internal as well as external, is a significant factor pulling down the country’s manufacturing sector. Thus, jobless growth (and of late, high inflation) cap disposable income and, in turn, demand. To make matters worse, cheaper imports from countries such as China further cut into the market share of Indian manufacturers. Therefore, the government must take measures to create and safeguard domestic demand for Indian manufacturers when external demand is likely to remain weak.

However, what we don’t discuss though we should, is the role of well-intentioned but contradictory policies and regulations in shackling the country’s manufacturing sector. Thus, import duties are raised to support Indian manufacturers by creating a nearly captive market. Similarly, export incentives are given to Indian manufacturers/exporters (in an environment dominated by a largely undifferentiated commodity-heavy export basket with no real pricing power) to enable them to lower prices and attract buyers in an intensely competitive global marketplace.

The problem is that measures taken to support indigenous manufacturers, i.e., attempts to create a captive market through increased import barriers, often run counter to the objective of promoting exports. Thus, high import duties on steel to help their indigenous manufacturers impose cost inefficiencies on downstream industries such as manufacturers of all kinds of steel-intensive merchandise and, in turn, dampen their sales prospects including export prospects. Obviously, some user industries such as car makers would protest. To placate them, import tariffs on cars were raised, and local car manufacturers were given a nominal export incentive of 2-5 percent of exports' free on board (fob) value. In the process, more market distortions are created.