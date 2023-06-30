English
    How the US and Europe can beat China’s Belt and Road

    Washington and Brussels need to emphasise open and fair dealing in their developing-world rivalry with Beijing

    Financial Times
    Jun 30, 2023
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Europe and the US need to make a determined effort to expand and depoliticise their traditional channels of assistance, the IMF and the World Bank. (File image)

    Alan Beattie One of the pithier remarks about America’s geopolitical rivalry with China came recently from Larry Summers, who served in Barack Obama and Bill Clinton’s administrations in a different, more optimistic era of globalisation. He quoted a developing country figure thus: “When we’re engaged with the Chinese, we get an airport. And when we’re engaged with you guys, we get a lecture.” With developing countries’ borrowing costs rising but massive green infrastructure spending needed, the US and the EU are...

