How the Ukraine war has boosted US dominance in Europe

Manas Chakravarty   •

Lord Ismay, NATO’s first secretary general, had said the organisation was created to ‘keep the Americans in, the Russians out, and the Germans down’ 

Debris of Russian military machinery destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Rusaniv, Kyiv region, Ukraine. (Image: Reuters)
Commentary on the Ukraine war has, for the most part, been focused either on blaming Russia for it or castigating the West for expanding NATO eastwards, thus leading to the conflict. Some have pointed out that the US has a vested interest in making Ukraine Putin’s Afghanistan. Others have said it’s a proxy war between Russia and the US being waged on Ukrainian soil. But few analysts have talked about the effect of the war in boosting NATO and,...

