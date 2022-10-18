How technology is helping retail traders turn to algo trading

Retail traders are increasing using self-developed algos to trade The echo system is gearing up to support the increasing demand Retail traders need not have a detailed knowledge of programming to automate their strategies Apart from the emotional aspect, algos help in smooth operations and monitoring of trades Technical and quant-based algo trading is within reach of retail traders Algorithmic trading has picked up over the last few years, especially since the pandemic. This system of trading became so popular that market regulator SEBI decided that it needs...