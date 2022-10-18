How technology is helping retail traders turn to algo trading

Retail traders are increasing using self-developed algos to trade The echo system is gearing up to support the increasing demand Retail traders need not have a detailed knowledge of programming to automate their strategies Apart from the emotional aspect, algos help in smooth operations and monitoring of trades Technical and quant-based algo trading is within reach of retail traders Algorithmic trading has picked up over the last few years, especially since the pandemic. This system of trading became so popular that market regulator SEBI decided that it needs...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ‘There is great disorder under Heaven, the situation is excellent’
Oct 17, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India looks to continue its relative outperformance, issue of monetary tightening divides RBI MPC, the history of political splits and symbols, India and UK need to sort out trade issues, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers