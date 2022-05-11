English
    How retail participation is cushioning the market fall 

    If, despite all the FII selling, the fall in the Indian equity market has been restricted, one can only imagine what will happen when foreign investors come back 

    Shishir Asthana
    May 11, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST
    Equity markets across the globe have been falling on account of multiple reasons such as rising inflation and interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s fight with the virus and a global slowdown. Foreign investors have been on a selling spree not only in Indian equities but across all regions. Refinitiv Lipper data on 36,255 EM equities and bond funds showed their net assets declined to $3.86 trillion at the end of the March quarter, the lowest since September 2020. Foreign...

