How retail participation is cushioning the market fall 

Equity markets across the globe have been falling on account of multiple reasons such as rising inflation and interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, China’s fight with the virus and a global slowdown. Foreign investors have been on a selling spree not only in Indian equities but across all regions. Refinitiv Lipper data on 36,255 EM equities and bond funds showed their net assets declined to $3.86 trillion at the end of the March quarter, the lowest since September 2020. Foreign...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Ambuja Cements’ homecoming
May 10, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: A ‘prudent’ IPO, TVS revs it up, WHO report touches a raw nerve, front running in crosshairs and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers