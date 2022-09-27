How resilient is the growth in India’s merchandise exports?

India achieved record levels of growth in merchandise exports during 2021-22, surpassing the target set by the Government of India (GOI) to reach $422 billion. Merchandise exports registered a double-digit growth rate of 44.6 percent during 2021-22, far outpacing the growth in global merchandise exports of 26.3 percent during the same period. This was seen even in the most recent quarter ended-June 2022.

But will this export exuberance lose its sheen, or will it continue to be the bright spot in India’s growth story?

The recent growth in India’s exports comes on the backdrop of a commodity cycle upswing, implying that a significant part of the increase in exports may just be a veneer, glossed by elevated commodity prices, with no real increase in the actual quantum of exports from India. It becomes crucial to then differentiate between the price effect and the volume effect in growth of merchandise exports, to gauge whether the current export growth momentum is sustainable, particularly as the pressure on global commodity prices emanating from the multiple headwinds will eventually ease.

The price effect and volume effect of growth in merchandise exports can be gauged using two indices: the Unit Value Index (UVI) and the Quantum Index (QI). Movements in the UVI helps gauge the broad changes in unit price of exports, while trends in QI helps us understand the changes in quantum of exports against a base year.

Analysis of the two indices indicates that the overall growth in India’s merchandise exports has been, to a large extent, driven by volume growth, and not merely on account of elevated price levels. According to the authors’ analysis, more than two-third of India’s merchandise exports basket had witnessed stronger growth in volume terms than in price terms during 2021-22 as compared to the pre-COVID-19 period (FY20).

India’s export volumes, as evinced by the overall QI of exports, grew by 62.7 percent y-o-y during FY22, on account of a low base. Even compared to the pre-COVID-19 levels of FY20, the QI of exports was higher by 30.7 percent in FY22. In contrast, the price of exported items increased by a relatively lower 15.3 percent in FY22 as compared to the pre-COVID-19 levels.

Most of the top categories of exports from India exhibited strong volume growth in FY22 as compared to pre-COVID-19 levels. This includes several top sectors such as chemicals and related products (including pharmaceuticals), textile and allied products, machinery, transport equipment, electronics, among others. Some of these sectors are set to emerge as resilient growth drivers for India’s exports. For instance, the QI of India’s exports of telecom instruments (including mobile phones) registered a three-fold increase in FY22 as compared to the pre-COVID-19 period, as per the authors’ analysis. This was mainly fuelled by the enabling environment engendered by the GOI initiatives such as the Phased Manufacturing Programme and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Drug formulations is another sector with immense potential for driving the next leap forward in India’s export growth story. Although in value terms, drug formulations registered a y-o-y decline in exports during FY22, there was a robust growth in volume terms, with the QI of exports of drug formulations growing by more than two-folds in FY22 as compared to the pre-COVID-19 period.

Even in sectors like base metals and agri and allied products, that had witnessed strong surge in global prices since mid-2020, there is a pronounced increase in the volume of exports from India. India’s agri export, particularly non-basmati rice and wheat, exhibited exceptional volume growth over pre-COVID-19 levels despite the logistical difficulties caused by the pandemic. On the back of growth in absolute volumes of exports, India enhanced its global market share in the product, becoming the third-largest exporter of cereals in 2021, up from being the seventh-largest exporter in 2019, as per the authors’ analysis.

As for petroleum products, much of the increase in India’s exports in FY22 was understandably due to price effect, owing to the sharp rise in global crude oil prices during the year. While UVI of petroleum exports from India, indicative of the unit price of exports, increased by about three-folds in FY22 as compared to FY20, the volume of exports declined during the same period. A similar trend is also noted in India’s exports of gems and jewellery.

The fact that several of the top export categories exhibited record volume growth in FY22 as compared to FY21 as well as pre-COVID-19 levels, indicates a distinct possibility for India to achieve the ambitious exports target set by the GOI. Recent trends in exports from select high-technology and high-value-added categories also bears testimony to the positive impact of the PLI scheme. Several new policy initiatives are on the anvil, such as the revamped SEZ Act, the National Logistics Policy, and foreign trade policy, among others, that are set to impart a new vigour to the exports ecosystem in the country.

Jahanwi Singh and Neha Raman are economists with the Export-Import Bank of India. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.