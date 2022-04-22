HomeNewsOpinion

How refineries survived the oil shock 

Shishir Asthana   •

The Singapore gross refining margin has touched the $20 per barrel mark, a level last seen in 2012 

Bharat Petroleum Corporation | In the last 5 trading sessions the share price was down 10.03 percent from Rs 346.80 to Rs 312 (May 5 to May 12). Market capitalisation stands at Rs 11,593.99 crore.
For a record 137 days between November 2021 and March 2022, state-owned oil marketing companies were nudged by the government to keep petrol and diesel prices frozen despite crude oil prices shooting up by $27 per barrel, or a rise of roughly 30 percent. With elections in five states, the government did not want high fuel prices to be an election issue. Central governments have over the years used fuel prices as a political weapon, causing severe damage to the...

