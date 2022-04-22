How refineries survived the oil shock 

For a record 137 days between November 2021 and March 2022, state-owned oil marketing companies were nudged by the government to keep petrol and diesel prices frozen despite crude oil prices shooting up by $27 per barrel, or a rise of roughly 30 percent. With elections in five states, the government did not want high fuel prices to be an election issue. Central governments have over the years used fuel prices as a political weapon, causing severe damage to the...