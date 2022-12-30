 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How RBI’s design choices will affect the demand for e₹

Anirudh Rastogi
Dec 30, 2022 / 11:02 AM IST

The RBI’s problem is that it can design a good e₹. But not the best. A tilt towards complete transaction traceability may deprive users of privacy

The RBI’s chosen to issue the e₹ in same denominations as banknotes and coins in circulation. (Representative image)

From December 1, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun public pilots of the retail e₹ the digital avatar of the rupee. The RBI has created Rs 1.71 crore of e₹ and targets involving 50,000 merchants and customers in the first phase of the pilot.

At first blush, it seems not all that different from UPI — you can access and transact it through mobile phones, using wallets issued by banks. You can scan merchant QR codes for payment to merchants. However, the user experience and design of e₹ will be vastly different to other digital payment modes — and that is the result of the RBI’s design dilemma with the e₹.

The global interest in a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is driven by both opportunity and fear. Central banks around the world started fancying the CBDCs once cryptocurrencies gained traction. The underlying idea was to cherry pick the best features of cryptocurrencies (like finality of settlements), and infuse them into a sovereign-backed digital currency. Some central banks (such as the RBI) also believed that a CBDC can help reduce demand for cryptocurrencies. Besides, the CBDCs would still offer the usual benefit of digital payments — traceability and savings from the costs incurred in printing and distributing cash.

 

But the RBI has its task cut out with the e₹. It has to ensure that the e₹: (a) is similar to how the public understands legal tender; (b) complements existing digital payment systems (like UPI), yet stands out from them; and (c) assuages privacy concerns but retains some traceability. Simultaneously, it has to ensure that e₹ doesn’t turn the banking industry on its head. Now, striking a balance between these competing interests is hard. More so because these choices impact the adoption of e₹. The RBI’s made some hard calls (for the pilot) anyway.

 