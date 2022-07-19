How much does India stand to gain from I2U2?

There is an addition to the alphabet, or rather alphanumeric, soup of plurilateral initiatives that are gaining prominence in recent times in shaping the geopolitics and geoeconomics of the world following the Covid-19 pandemic and the military conflict in the Eurasian region. Dubbed I2U2, the new grouping comprises four countries -- India, Israel, the UAE, and the US. The idea of such a bloc germinated during a meeting of the foreign ministers of these four nations in October last year. The initiative was...