HomeNewsOpinion

How many jobs will it cost to bring down US inflation to 2%?  

Ajay Bagga   •

What the markets haven’t yet digested is that the Fed is determined to stamp out inflation and that will come at a severe economic cost

Representative image
*** -The return of inflation has resurrected the Phillips curve, the trade-off between inflation and unemployment - The control of inflation has become the focus of central banks -What will be the economic cost associated with this policy tightening? -Higher unemployment, economic distress and an earnings recession are likely as higher rates and tighter liquidity work their way through the US economy -This has not yet been priced in by markets *** It was 2018. Despite low unemployment for several quarters, the US economy was still...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers