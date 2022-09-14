How many jobs will it cost to bring down US inflation to 2%?  

*** -The return of inflation has resurrected the Phillips curve, the trade-off between inflation and unemployment - The control of inflation has become the focus of central banks -What will be the economic cost associated with this policy tightening? -Higher unemployment, economic distress and an earnings recession are likely as higher rates and tighter liquidity work their way through the US economy -This has not yet been priced in by markets *** It was 2018. Despite low unemployment for several quarters, the US economy was still...