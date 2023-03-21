HomeNewsOpinion

How many banks are at risk of failure in the US? 

Manas Chakravarty   •

A research study published by the NBER says its large proportion of uninsured deposits led to the run on Silicon Valley Bank. It estimates that if even 10 percent of uninsured depositors decide to withdraw their money, 66 banks would fail in the US, with about $210 billion of assets 

Given the study’s conclusions, it is entirely understandable why the bank panic occurred in the US. (Representative image)
Highlights A research study published in NBER says the market value of US banking system assets is $2 trillion lower than suggested by their book value  About 10 percent of banks experienced worse marked-to-market losses on their portfolio than Silicon Valley Bank  Around 10 percent of the banks had lower capital than SVB  SVB’s Achilles heel was that over 78 percent of its assets were funded by uninsured deposits, making it vulnerable to a bank run  If only 10 percent of uninsured depositors decided...

