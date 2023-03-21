How many banks are at risk of failure in the US? 

Highlights A research study published in NBER says the market value of US banking system assets is $2 trillion lower than suggested by their book value About 10 percent of banks experienced worse marked-to-market losses on their portfolio than Silicon Valley Bank Around 10 percent of the banks had lower capital than SVB SVB’s Achilles heel was that over 78 percent of its assets were funded by uninsured deposits, making it vulnerable to a bank run If only 10 percent of uninsured depositors decided...