How Karnataka is skilling personnel to bridge the gaps in healthcare

Representative image

Global organisations have been quick at drubbing India as a country facing a critical shortage of healthcare providers. The fact is that since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020, many nations have felt a shortage of healthcare infrastructure and workforce — India has been no exception to it.

Calculations based on the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO 2017–2018) estimate the active health workforce at just 3.12 million. Additionally, the active health workers’ density of doctors and nurses/midwives is at 6.1 and 10.6, and the numbers further dips to 5.0 and 6.0, respectively, after accounting for adequate qualifications.

This translates into one doctor for every 1,404 people and 1.7 nurses per 1,000 people. This is lower than the global benchmark of one doctor and three nurses per 1,000 people.

Without doubt, COVID-19 has added to the stress of an overburdened healthcare workforce.

While India needs doctors and nurses, there is a dire need felt for other technicians and mid-level care providers. In addition, the pandemic has increased the need for home health aides. These jobs, which are today performed by nurses and duty doctors, should be performed by other skilled personnel, as doctors and nurses are overqualified for these job descriptions and, in the current environment, are overstretched.

Trained personnel can perform these mid-level care tasks competently and efficiently.

The central government has taken several steps to skill healthcare workers, like rolling out training and mentoring programmes for nursing and midwife-skill-building at the grass root levels. However, joint Centre-State efforts are needed towards building infrastructure, systems, and human resource capacity.

Speaking for Karnataka, under the State Integrated Health Policy component ‘Education for Health Personnel’, the regulation of the medical/health education systems, institutions and profession, and role of the State are recognised as issues of great importance.

Keeping this in mind, the Karnataka Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department (SDEL) decided to step in to address the human resources shortage conundrum.

While laying the Karnataka Skill Development Policy, it was estimated that 7.1 million fresh, unskilled entrants will enter the labour force between 2017 and 2030. This includes dropouts as well as those who have completed secondary and higher-secondary education. This also includes those attending to domestic household work (mostly women) as the policy seeks to encourage and motivate young homemakers to become a part of India’s workforce.

In this regard, the state government has interacted with personnel in both government and private hospitals, and has evolved the AICEP (Assess, Identify, Collaborate, Educate and Partner) Model. The AICEP Model focuses on training the youth of the state to become healthcare technicians.

The AICEP model offers a 360-degree approach where the current gaps in the workforce are assessed, and areas where skill training is required, are identified. Once these areas are identified, collaborations are done with public and private players to impart on-the-job training for three months. Post this, educating the youth about the benefits of these skills, and the potential job opportunities is an important leg of this model. In the final step, the government collaborates with public and private hospitals, aggregators of healthcare service providers, and home health service providers to enlist for employment opportunities.

Based on discussions and feedback from the first phase (Assess) of the model, the State has chosen skillsets and tasks in a hospital environment that does not require the time expertise of a nurse or a duty doctor to carry out. These skills were then grouped under the categories of: Emergency Medical Technician, General Duty Assistant, General Duty Assistant for Critical Care, Medical Equipment Technology Assistant, and Phlebotomist. In addition, the pandemic has increased the need for Home Health Aide.

The Skill Development Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department will, on a war-footing, prepare a cadre of qualified personnel, who, in turn, will help free up the bandwidth of nurses and other medical professionals. Youth with these additional skillsets will become part of the allied-health-professionals workforce. This initiative will provide employment for tens of thousands of youths who are unable to pursue higher studies.

While filling these gaps can take time, building the skills to address the quality gaps can be done immediately to ensure a positive impact on healthcare delivery.