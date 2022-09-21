HomeNewsOpinion

How Japan leveraged commercial banks for high economic growth

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

Privatising banks is no panacea. Instead, India would do well to learn from Japan’s ‘window-guidance’ system that first identified which sectors are most likely to achieve national macroeconomic objectives and thereafter ensure that these sectors receive credit cheaply and to the extent required

Representative image
**** -Profit maximization by banks at the micro-level will not automatically achieve high rates of macroeconomic growth -Instead, Japan chose a system of ‘window guidance’ where they identified sectors mot likely to achieve national objectives and ensured that cheap credit went to them -They directed credit to industries that could quickly grow in size and competitiveness -Propelled by this strategy, Japan entered a phase of strong growth in the 1950s **** In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Duvvuri Subbarao clearly...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers