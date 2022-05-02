How Jaishankar is holding aloft Modi's 'India First' banner

Like actors, diplomats play many roles. One of them is to be simultaneously calm and assertive during a stress test. This is precisely role External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is playing with aplomb, as the US-led western world has mounted an intense drive to pull India away from Russia. The West is not winning. The joint statement after the 2+2 meeting between Indian and American leaders had just one paragraph about Ukraine, and there is not even a mention of...