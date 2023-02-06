 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How India and Intel can help each other in the semiconductor domain

Arun Mampazhy
Feb 06, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST

Quick approvals for a silicon fab being set up in Mysuru by Intel’s proposed acquisition, Tower Semiconductors, which is part of the International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC), will be important

Until the deal is closed, Intel and Tower operate as independent companies, and so Intel has shied away from giving a formal statement on whether it endorses the deal or not.

In the world of semiconductor chip manufacturing integrated device manufacturers (IDM) do both design and fabrication while foundries fabricate chips for others - predominantly for fabless companies. Together these three kinds of companies are considered for comparison of semiconductor revenue.

An earlier article pointed out how after years of leading the pack, Intel, an IDM, has slipped in annual semiconductor revenue to now the third and how its proposed acquisition of the world’s ninth largest foundry, Tower Semiconductors, can boost the prospects of Intel Foundry Services (IFS), a recently created division.

While Intel was hoping for the deal to be finalised by February this year, it was reported on January 12 that “China's antitrust regulator has suspended the clock” for the acquisition process and “The clock could resume when they receive answers to questions posed to the deal parties”. It is likely that the parties have given the answers and the clock has now restarted. However, indications are that closing of the deal may get postponed to as late as June.

Meanwhile, Intel reported revenue of $63.1 billion in 2022 against forecasted revenue of $76 billion. Intel’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 32 percent to $14 billion. Intel is targeting $10.5-11.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023. One silver lining in the dark clouds for Intel is that IFS posted a quarterly revenue of $319 million which is 30 percent up on a quarterly comparison and an annual revenue of $895 million which is 14 percent higher on a full-year comparison.