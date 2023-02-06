How India and Intel can help each other in the semiconductor domain

In the world of semiconductor chip manufacturing integrated device manufacturers (IDM) do both design and fabrication while foundries fabricate chips for others - predominantly for fabless companies. Together these three kinds of companies are considered for comparison of semiconductor revenue.

An earlier article pointed out how after years of leading the pack, Intel, an IDM, has slipped in annual semiconductor revenue to now the third and how its proposed acquisition of the world’s ninth largest foundry, Tower Semiconductors, can boost the prospects of Intel Foundry Services (IFS), a recently created division.

While Intel was hoping for the deal to be finalised by February this year, it was reported on January 12 that “China's antitrust regulator has suspended the clock” for the acquisition process and “The clock could resume when they receive answers to questions posed to the deal parties”. It is likely that the parties have given the answers and the clock has now restarted. However, indications are that closing of the deal may get postponed to as late as June.

Meanwhile, Intel reported revenue of $63.1 billion in 2022 against forecasted revenue of $76 billion. Intel’s fourth-quarter revenue fell 32 percent to $14 billion. Intel is targeting $10.5-11.5 billion in the first quarter of 2023. One silver lining in the dark clouds for Intel is that IFS posted a quarterly revenue of $319 million which is 30 percent up on a quarterly comparison and an annual revenue of $895 million which is 14 percent higher on a full-year comparison.

Showing Potential Though small compared to the 2022 revenue of $75 billion achieved by the world's largest foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), the growth of IFS revenue is an indication that getting more and more into foundry business may be one of the ways forward for Intel.



As mentioned in the earlier analysis, if the Tower acquisition is completed soon, it could take IFS to sixth or seventh in the foundry rankings. Reviving some more of its mature nodes and offering for foundry utilising the experience of Tower leadership as well as offering some of its advanced nodes as planned, its aspirations to become the second by 2030 may be a reasonable goal. An aspect that Intel has not yet seriously looked into but may be worth considering is how India can play a part in the future growth of IFS. Tower Semiconductors is also part of the International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC), which has applied under the schemes announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). ISMC has proposed a 65nm Silicon fab in Mysuru, Karnataka. Until the deal is closed, Intel and Tower operate as independent companies, and so Intel has shied away from giving a formal statement on whether it endorses the deal or not. On the other hand, the fact that the proposed fab by ISMC has not been approved even about one year after its submission hints at the possibility of MEITY having decided to wait till the acquisition is complete and get a formal word from Intel. On its side, the US government seems to have finally come out supportive of India's efforts at developing a semiconductor fabrication ecosystem - the fact sheet put out after the inaugural meeting of the US-India initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) mentions this and in particular mentions mature technology nodes which is exactly what Tower Semiconductors is offering and which IFS can extend in future and in return utilise the market potential India offers. Stuck Files There could be a political angle also to the story, though it is to be seen how significant that is. Karnataka state assembly elections are expected in May, and not getting approval for the fab despite the same party ruling the state and Centre could be an embarrassment to the Bharatiya Janata Party. There are already reports that the opposition Congress party has sought clarification on the status of the proposal and as the election date gets closer, the clamour could grow. There is also a recent report that "Sections of BJP leaders are looking at the Centre to clear the incentive package for the project sooner so that they can plan a grand event in the heritage city" If the closure of Tower deal gets delayed beyond May, another option could be for Intel to take a stake in ISMC. In the proposed $3 billion fab, 50 percent fiscal support is expected from the Union government, 20-25 percent from the state and the remaining through equity and debt. Intel purchasing 10-15 percent equity for a few million dollars can be an endorsement that helps to get the ball rolling and could be the beginning of a long-standing partnership between IFS and India. Arun Mampazhy is a semiconductor engineer. Twitter: @nano_arun. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.

